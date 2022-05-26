For you all: Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates Confederation Cup win

Retired Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrated Roma’s victory in the Confederation Cup with an Armenian tricolor.

“For you all,” the midfielder said in social media posts as he shared dressing room photos with the cup and the gold medal. “We bring i, Rome,” he added.

Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 in the final to win the trophy. Jose Mourinho, who has won the Champions League, Europa League and the Uefa Cup, is the first manager to win all of Uefa’s major European trophies with four different clubs.

Mkhitaryan was substituted 15 minutes into the first half. He had been out of action with a thigh injury since April 28 and tried everything to be ready for the big match against Feyenoord.

He seemed to make a full recovery and looked good in the warm-up, despite having just one training session with his Giallorossi teammates in over three weeks.

However, just 15 minutes into the Conference League Final in Tirana, Mkhitaryan fell to the ground and sadly shook his head.

It was clear he would not be able to continue and had suffered a relapse of that thigh injury.