Armenian FM received the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the meeting a wide range of issues deriving from the mandate of the Personal Representative was touched upon. Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed the position of the Armenian side on the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, emphasizing in this context the mediating role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Issues related to the works of the Commission on Demarcation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and unblocking of economic and transport communications in the region were also discussed.