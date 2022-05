The sale of Chelsea Football Club by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is going ahead, the BBC reports.

The club is to be bought for £4.25bn by a consortium led by US investor Todd Boehly.

The UK government said it had issued a license permitting the sale, because it was satisfied this would “not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual.”

Abramovich was among the Russian businessmen sanctioned after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.