Agenda of Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations pretty transparent and public – Foreign Minister

What’s on the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiating table or the supposed negotiating table is quite transparent and public, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

“There are several areas in which we already have some progress, and there are areas where we are still trying to understand the possible points where the positions can or have a chance to coincide. For example, there is already some progress on delimitation and border security issues. You know that yesterday the Deputy Prime Ministers, the commissions headed by them, met on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, and I suppose that the first meeting touched upon some working and methodological issues. There is an agreement to organize the next meeting in Moscow,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

Another direction, he said is the opening of transport and economic infrastructure. “Here also certain notions coincide,” the Foreign Minister said, confirming that all roads to be opened roads must be under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries through which they pass.

Minister Mirzoyan noted that the logic of the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” with the logic that has long been circulating and the logic the Azerbaijani side has been trying to present is unacceptable to us. “There is a general understanding that this will not happen. Economic routes will be opened, but in line with the mechanisms and parameters acceptable to us.” he added.

Regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement, the Foreign Minister said “for now there are only negotiations about negotiations.”

“Here the parties try to understand the parameters, structure, size, etc. We have our clear positions here. Azerbaijan has its positions. The mediators sometimes, from time to time, express their positions. These positions do not always coincide, or perhaps do not coincide much more often than they do. But negotiations are called to resolve such issues,” the Foreign Minister stated.