Russia bans 154 House of Lords members

Russia has banned 154 members of the House of Lords from entering the country in response to the UK’s decision to sanction Russian officials.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that these 154 people “made a direct contribution to the development of London’s anti-Russian sanctions” aimed at creating conditions for the “political isolation of Russia and the destruction of its economy”.

The ministry said they “used their authority to whip up anti-Russian hysteria in the UK” and “pandered to the Russophobic political course of the British Conservative government”.

Last month, Russia banned Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior ministers from entering the country over the UK’s “hostile” stance on the war in Ukraine.