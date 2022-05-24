Protesters unblock MFA headquarters

Protesters of the “Resistance” movement unblocked the entrances of the Foreign Ministry headquarters and marched to France Square.

The Police had deployed a large number of forces in the area trying to unblock the building.

The acts of disobedience of the opposition movement resumed early in the morning.

The activists blocked the entrances to the Armenian Foreign Ministry building. They cite the statements made as a result of the tripartite meeting in Brussels as a reaսon for today’s action.

A trilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place in Brussels on Sunday.

As a result of the discussion, agreements were reached on the further course of work on the opening of regional communications, the launch of the work of the Committee on Border Demarcation and Security.