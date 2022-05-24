Orion Summit to focus on Mergers & Acquisitions as a tool to accelerate the growth of Armenian startup ecosystem

Five key topics will be discussed during Orion Summit 2022 to be held in Armenia on June 22. One of the most important topics in the field is the Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), as a means of accelerating the growth and maturity of the Armenian startup ecosystem.

The organizers and partners of the technology summit united around this aim to achieve global impact through M&A, contribute to the growth of Armenia’s GDP, and create a success model for other emerging markets. There are more than 2,500 companies in the Armenian high-potential startup ecosystem, which are a good basis for market consolidation and the creation of potential “unicorn” companies. Merged or enlarged companies can be more competitive in the global market.

Arsen Babayan, Director of Engineering at Adobe Yerevan will present the rapid global growth he has experienced through recent M&A. Adobe is a technological giant with a worldwide brand for consumer software. The company’s most prominent products include Photoshop, Acrobat, and Creative Cloud. Over decades, Adobe has integrated many companies via acquisition which have enhanced Adobe’s portfolio and enabled them to compete in new markets and accelerate digital media and digital marketing businesses.

Kamo Karapetyan, Director, Head of Tax Practice for EY Armenia, Diana Arzumanyan, CEO & Co-Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations Armenia, and others will also present their observations on M&A.

Immediately after the panel discussion, the M&A Fair entitled “Building Bullish Armenian Market” will open. Armenian companies collaborating with the BAJ Accelerator program will present their M&A plans.