France welcomes EU-mediated meeting between leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan

France has welcomed the results of the meeting organized on the initiative of Mr. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on May 22.

“This meeting allowed the two parties to agree on a quick meeting of the bilateral commission on border issues,” the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“France reaffirms its support for the dialogue initiated between Armenia and Azerbaijan under the auspices of the European Union and will continue to contribute to this dialogue in its national capacity, in its capacity as President of the Council of the European Union and as Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the Ministry said.