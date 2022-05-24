EU’s Borrell welcomes 3rd meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, welcomed the 3rd trilateral meeting hosted by President of the EU Council with Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders in Brussels.

“Hopeful to see concrete steps that support dynamics towards sustainable peace. The EU continues to be strongly engaged in peace and reconciliation efforts in the region,” Borrell said in a Twitter post.

A trilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place in Brussels on Sunday.

As a result of the discussion, agreements were reached on the further course of work on the opening of regional communications, the launch of the work of the Committee on Border Demarcation and Security.