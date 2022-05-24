Armenia denies Aliyev’s “corridor” narrative, says Brussels agreements related to opening of regional communications

No road or transport route in the logic of a corridor can function in the territory of Armenia, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told Armenpress.

The comments come after Azerbaijani President said during a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that during the trilateral meeting in Brussels the sides had reached an agreement on the opening of a corridor through Armenian territory, including the construction of both railways and highways.

“There have been no changes in the positions of the Republic of Armenia. No road or transport route in the logic of a corridor can function in the territory of Armenia. All agreements reached in Brussels relate to the opening of regional communication, which I talked about yesterday. All agreements reached in Brussels fit in the framework of the public statements made previously by representatives of Armenia,” Grigoryan said.

He added that it can be seen in the statement of the President of the European Council that the agreements in the context of opening of regional communications relate to the border and customs control, road fees and international transit.

“These are important issues for realizing the Armenian Crossroads project, and the Government of Armenia will consistently move in this direction,” the Security Council Secretary said.