Iran vows revenge after Revolutionary Guards colonel assassinated

Iran’s president has promised to take revenge after a colonel in the powerful Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) was shot dead in Tehran on Sunday.

Two gunmen on a motorbike opened fire at Sayad Khodai as he sat in a car outside his home, state media reported.

Col Khodai was a member of the elite Quds Force, the IRGC’s shadowy overseas operations arm, they said.

President Ebrahim Raisi blamed “the hands of global arrogance” – a reference to the US and its allies.

“I call on security officials to seriously investigate the crime and I have no doubt that revenge on criminals for the pure blood of this honourable martyr is inevitable,” he said.

IRGC spokesman Ramazan Sharif said the “martyrdom” of Col Khodai would strengthen its determination to “defend security, independence and national interests and to confront the enemies of the Iranian nation”

No group or country has claimed it was behind the killing, which was the most high-profile in Iran since the top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was shot dead in an attack on his convoy outside Tehran in November 2020.