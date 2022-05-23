Armenian President attends opening of World Economic Forum

President Vahagn Khachaturyan participated in the opening of the World Economic Forum, which this year is dedicated to “History at a turning point: Government Policy and Business Strategies.”

Security and urgent humanitarian issues, economic recovery after the epidemic, the fight against climate change, and the use of the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution will be discussed at the forum. For the first time since the two-year break the conference is being held offline.

More than 2,000 representatives of governments, international organizations and the business community, including heads of 50 states and governments, will take part in the discussions of the World Economic Forum.

A number of bilateral and multilateral meetings of the President are planned within the framework of the Davos Conference.