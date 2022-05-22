Pashinyan, Michel hold talks in Brussels

On a working visit to Brussels, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a private talk with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The interlocutors referred to the trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expected later today, and attached importance to the continuation of the dialogue.

Nikol Pashinyan presented the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, the humanitarian issues and stressed the need to solve them.

Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached on December 14 last year, as well as on the trilateral meeting held in Brussels on April 6 this year.

The parties expressed hope that today’s trilateral talks will be fruitful and will contribute to stability and a comprehensive settlement of existing issues.

Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel also discussed issues related to the Armenia-EU bilateral agenda, in particular, the implementation of the 2.6 billion euro economic and investment package announced by the EU for Armenia.