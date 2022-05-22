Charles and Camilla to star in British TV soap

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are to guest star in an episode of EastEnders to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the BBC reports.

Charles and Camilla will join the residents of Albert Square for a street party held in honor of the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

They filmed the scenes in March when they visited the soap’s Elstree set and met members of the cast.

The episode is due to air on BBC One on 2 June.

Viewers of the soap will have already seen Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, decide to throw a jubilee party for residents of the square – he will later tease that some very special guests will be in attendance.

In the jubilee episode, the partygoers will be left in shock when the royals appear.