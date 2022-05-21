Tornado in Germany injures 43 people, police say

A tornado left 43 people injured as it “cut a path of destruction” through several towns in western Germany, police said, the BBC reports.

Officers in the city of Paderborn said the tornado ripped off roofs and debris was strewn around for kilometres.

Ten people have serious injuries and one woman’s life is in danger, they said.

A 38-year-old man also died in severe storms which lashed the region on Friday.

Police posted images showing trees felled or split in half and roofs stripped of tiles, while images on social media appeared to show a tornado’s spinning column of air flinging debris.

“Sheet metal, insulation and other materials were blown kilometres away. Countless roofs are covered or badly damaged. Many trees still lie on destroyed cars,” said police in Paderborn, which has a population of about 150,000.