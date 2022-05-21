Russia reveals entry ban on Biden and other prominent Americans

Moscow has published its full list of more than 900 Americans who’ve been indefinitely banned from entering Russia.

They include President Biden as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CIA chief William Burns and hundreds of members of Congress.

The Russian foreign ministry said the restrictions were in response to US sanctions – which were imposed after the start if military actions in Ukraine on 24 February.

It added that “Russia does not seek confrontation and is open to honest, mutually respectful dialogue”.