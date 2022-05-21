Mbappe to turn down Real Madrid switch and stay at PSG

France forward Kylian Mbappe has agreed in principle to stay at Paris St-Germain, the BBC reports.

The 2018 World Cup winner, 23, had been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid but has committed his future to the French champions.

Mbappe will sign a lucrative new three-year contract with PSG.

The deal is still to be signed but PSG are likely to make an announcement around their final game of the season with Metz on Saturday evening.

Mbappe had agreed a financial package with Real months ago for a potential switch to Spain, but has decided not to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

He initially joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August 2017 and has helped them win four Ligue 1 titles in five seasons.

The Qatari-owned side were desperate to keep him and were prepared to offer the player a £21m net annual salary.