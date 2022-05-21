Mbappé extends contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025

Kylian Mbappéwill be staying with Paris Saint-Germain, with his renewal agreement being made official in a statement released by the Parisian club on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 clash with Metz, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Mbappé joined each other on the pitch to make clear to the supporters that the 23-year-old is staying at the Parc des Princes.

“I would like to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and of course I am delighted,” Mbappé told PSG’s official media.

“I am convinced that here I can continue to grow at a club that provides everything necessary to perform at the highest level. I am also delighted to continue to play in France, the country where I was born, where I have grown up and where I have made my name,” the player said.

He thanked all the fans of Paris Saint-Germain, both in France and around the world, for their support, especially in recent months.

“Together, side by side and ambitious, we will make magic in Paris,” Mbappé said.