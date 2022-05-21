Australian PM Scott Morrison removed from power as the country elects first Labor government

Australian PM Scott Morrison has been removed from power as the country has elected its first Labor government in almost a decade, local networks have projected.

This means Labor leader Anthony Albanese will be the country’s next prime minister.

But it still not clear whether it will be a majority leadership or in coalition with independents and minor parties.

Anthony Albanese is set to become the nation’s first PM from a non Anglo-Celtic background.

One of Australia’s longest-serving politicians, he says it is about time the parliament reflects “modern Australia”, also citing his humble beginnings as a kid in public housing.

He has also earned a reputation as a defender of Australia’s free healthcare system, an advocate for the LGBT community, a republican, and a passionate rugby league fan.