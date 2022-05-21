Armenian Defense Ministry refutes fresh misinformation by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has refuted fresh misinformation from the Azerbaijani side.

“The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on the evening of May 20 units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is misinformation,” the Ministry said.



It added that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.