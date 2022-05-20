Russia halts gas supplies to Finland

Russia is halting its supply of natural gas to Finland, the Finnish state-owned energy firm Gasum says.

Finland has been refusing to pay for its supplies in rubles. But it also follows an announcement that Finland will apply for Nato membership.

Gasum said the move was “regrettable” but said there would be no disruption to customers.

Despite the Ukraine conflict, Russia continues to supply gas to many European countries.

After Western powers sanctioned Russia over the war, Russia said “unfriendly” countries must pay for gas using the Russian currency, a move the EU considers blackmail.