Official welcoming ceremony of Lithuanian President takes place at Presidential Palace of Armenia

The official welcoming ceremony of the President of Lithuania took place at the Presidential Palace of Armenia this morning.

The President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda has arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit with his wife Diana Nausediene.

After the official welcoming ceremony Presidents Vahagn Khachaturyan and Gitanas Nausėda will have a private conversation, which will be followed by an extended meeting with the participation of the delegations of the two countries.

The Presidents of Lithuania and Armenia will make a statement to the press.

The delegation led by the President of Lithuania will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, and will visit the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Within the framework of the official visit, the President of Lithuania is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan. In the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Gitanas Nausėda will be hosted by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The delegation led by the President of Lithuania will also visit Matenadaran.