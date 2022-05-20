Nomination stage of the “Armenian Master” contest now open

The nomination stage of the “Armenian Master” contest starts today, May 20. The results of the online voting on the contest website that lasted for about a month determined the 12 fields in which the competition will be held.

Those fields are:

Auto Mechanic Baker Bricklayer Carpet weaver Cook Furniture maker Jeweler Musical instrument maker Sewer Shoemaker Welder Winemaker

The masters of Armenia and Artsakh (23 years old and older), whose activities coincide with the above-mentioned 12 directions, can be nominated from today through the website.

The nomination will be done as follows: by selecting the “Become a participant” button on the website, you need to fill out a questionnaire and upload a short video about the master’s activity (in any format). Both masters and citizens can nominate their familiar masters. Those who have difficulties in filling out the questionnaire or with video can call +374 77 733 551, send an email to [email protected] or the Facebook page of the contest.

In addition, the mobile car with the logo of the contest (varpetmobile), will travel in all regions from May 30, informing about the contest and helping the candidates nomination.

The nominations stage will end on June 30. After that, the professional Election committee, based on the applications received, will select the two best candidates from each of the above-mentioned 12 field, who will pass to the next stage of the contest. The second stage of the contest will be held with “Armenia TV” in the format of a TV-show, during which 12 winners will be selected from 24 finalists, one master from each field.

The winners of the competition will be awarded the “Armenian Master” title, a monetary reward (3 million AMD) and will be supported by the partners of the contest.

It is planned that the contest will become annual. The competition directions can be changed every year through public voting. Besides, every year in May, a Festival of Masters will be held in Gyumri Friendship Park, in which both the winning masters of the contest and the participants of the previous stages will take part.

The “Armenian Master” contest was initiated by the founder of the Tourism and Urbanism (TUF) Charitable Foundation, social entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan, and the “To Live” Charitable Foundation. The contest is organized by Tourism and Urbanism (TUF) Charitable Foundation. The general partner of the contest is “Armenia TV”. The aim of the contest is to popularise the status of vocational professions and reviving respect for the working man in the mind of the public.

The organizers of the contest will cooperate with all the regions and communities of the Republic to select and involve the best masters.