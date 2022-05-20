iGorts program for Diaspora Armenians recognized by UN Migration Agency

The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) has added the iGorts program of the Office of the high Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs to the Repository of Practices, which showcases replicable practices and serves as an inspiration for actors involved in GCM (Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration) implementation at the global, national, regional, and local levels.

iGorts is the first program that invites Diaspora Armenian professionals to serve in the public sector and the government of the Republic of Armenia.

The Program was launched in September 2020 and is a 12-month Fellowship which allows for 50 Armenian professionals from around the world to serve in the Government of Armenia. The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs covers the cost of a round-trip air ticket; a monthly stipend of 336.000 AMD to cover living expenses for the duration of their fellowship; emergency medical insurance, and the fee for a one-year residency permit.

The two main goals of the program are the improvement and development of Armenian public institutions as well as the promotion of professional repatriation. Diaspora professionals are placed in state agencies across different sectors in need of their expertise and contribute to the improvement and the development of programs and policies within the state institution.

For the duration of the 12 months of their fellowship, they work on different projects, offer their knowledge of international best practices and offer advice as to how to improve the government systems. The program also offers excursions/work tours to the different provinces of Armenia to its participants in order to encourage their knowledge of the country, as well as encourage the creation of ties between the participants and their homeland. Networking events and opportunities are also created for the participants in order to promote opportunities for future employment for them as well.