US Senate approves $40bn aid for Ukraine￼

The US Senate has approved nearly $40bn in aid for Ukraine – the largest aid package since the start of the war, the BBC reports.

It includes military, economic and humanitarian assistance, and was voted through with 86 in favor and 11 against.

The bill aims to release an urgently-needed injection of funds. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had previously warned that authorised funds for sending weapons to Ukraine would run out today, and the bill had been delayed in the Senate.

The package includes:

$6bn for security assistance, including training, equipment, weapons and support

$8.7bn to replenish stocks of US equipment sent to Ukraine

$3.9bn for European Command operations

$9 billion for an economic support fund for Ukraine.

$5bn to address global food insecurity

It goes next to President Biden to be signed into law.