The commission on delimitation did not meet due to technical reasons, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council says

The meeting of the Armenian-Azerbaijani commission on delimitation and border security did not take place due to technical reasons, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan told a briefing today.

“We have not been able to organize the meeting because of lack of a technical agreement,” he said.

“We do hope that the existing technical issues will be solved in the near future, and the working group will meet,” Grigoryan said.