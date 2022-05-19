Inter, Napoli and Tottenham reportedly interested In Roma’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Tottenham are interested in bringing Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to the Premier League, after Arsenal released him, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Mkhitaryan becomes a free agent in June if his contract with Roma expires.

Pedulla believes that Spurs have already made contact as they look to lure the Armenian to N17.

However, Conte will face competition from Aston Villa, as well as Inter Milan and Napoli.

It was Mikel Arteta who released Mkhitaryan from his contract at the Emirates Stadium, after the 33-year-old shone on loan from Roma.

In total, Mkhitaryan made 59 appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals.

Now, the Roma No.77 could seal a sensational return to the Premier League, and with Arsenal’s bitter rivals Tottenham of all teams.