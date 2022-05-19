EU will provide any help for implementation of possible agreement between Yerevan and Baku – Borrell

The European Union will provide any help to support the implementatipn of a possible agreement beween Armenia and Azerbaijan, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said ahead of the Partnership Council with Armenia.

“We really would appreciate a lot if this agreement could be reached. And we have been engaged with the two parties in order for them to really look for this agreement with the best will. We are far away from that yet. But if this happens, the European Union will provide any help that we can in order to support the implementation of the agreement,” Borrell said.

Speaking about the relations with Armenia, the Commissioner said: “Our bilateral relations with Armenia are very good, but there are still reforms to be done. And this meeting will be a good occasion to encourage Armenia to continue in the European path, to continue working in order to fulfill all the purposes and objectives of this Partnership Agreement.”