Armenian FM to participate in Council of Europe’s 132nd Ministerial Session in Turin

On May 19-20, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Turin (Italy) to participate in the 132nd Ministerial Session of the Council of Europe.

Within the framework of the visit , Minister Mirzoyan will have bilateral meetings with colleagues, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs