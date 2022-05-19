Armenia committed to launching the work of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security – MFA

Armenia is committed to launching the activity of the Commission on Delimitation and Border Security, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.

“The Armenian side remains committed to the implementation of the agreements reached. Accordingly, the Armenian side has not canceled or rejected any meeting,” Hunanyan said.

The comments come after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused the Armenian side of postponing the first meeting of the Commission.

“Within the framework of the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries in Sochi and Brussels, the Armenian side continues to be ready to launch the work of the commission,” the Spokesperson said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev reached an agreement on forming the Commission during a meeting mediated by the President of the EU Council Charles Michel in Brussels last month.