Lithuanian President due in Armenia for two-day official visit

On May 19-20, President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda will pay a two-day official visit to the Republic of Armenia with his wife Diana Nausedene.

After the official welcoming ceremony scheduled for May 20 at the residence of the President of the Republic of Armenia, Presidents Vahagn Khachaturyan and Gitanas Nausėda will have a private conversation, which will be followed by an extended meeting with the participation of the delegations of the two countries.

The Presidents of Lithuania and Armenia will make a statement to the press.

The delegation led by the President of Lithuania will visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, and will visit the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Within the framework of the official visit, the President of Lithuania is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan. In the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Gitanas Nausėda will be hosted by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The delegation led by the President of Lithuania will also visit Matenadaran.