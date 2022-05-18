Fly Arna announces graduation of more cabin crew members

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, has announced the graduation of its second group of cabin crew in their brand-new uniform, who successfully completed their technical and customer service training.

The 20 cabin crew members have graduated after the completion of an extensive initial and practical course and training. And as part of Fly Arna’s readiness to start its operations, more cabin crew are under training and are soon to graduate.

Fly Arna is preparing to start operations with a fully trained and qualified crew.