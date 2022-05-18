Armenian sides refutes Azerbaijani claims of ceasefire violation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has refuted a fresh misinformation by the Azerbaijani side.

“The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that last night units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired from different caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is misinformation,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said.



It noted that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.