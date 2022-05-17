Talks between Russia and Ukraine on hold as the sides trade accusations

Ukraine has blamed the current suspension of peace talks with Russia on Moscow’s failure to find areas for compromise.

“The negotiation process is on hold,” Mykhaylo Podolyak, a presidential aide was cited as saying, in a statement issued by the presidency.

Podolyak, who is also Kyiv’s lead negotiator in talks with the Russian delegation, said Russia did not appear to understand that the war is “no longer taking place according to its rules, its timetable, or its plans.”

“The strategic objective of the Russians is: all or nothing,” said Poldolyak, suggesting there was no room for flexibility in Moscow’s negotiations so far.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine have been held regularly, both in person and via video call, since the war began on 24 February – but have so far failed to yield any positive results.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko also confirmed there were currently no ongoing peace talks “in any form”, suggesting Ukraine had “practically withdrawn from the negotiating process.”