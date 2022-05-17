Museums in Armenia to be free of charge on May 21

Museums in Armenia will join the pan-European Museum Night event on May 21.
International Museum Day has been celebrated since 1977 by the decision of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). The aim of the festival is to unite museums around the global challenges facing humanity, while at the same time raising public awareness of the potential role museums play in addressing those challenges.
This year the event will be held under the theme “The power of Museums.” On International Museum Day 2022, ICOM wants to explore the potential of museums to bring about positive change in their communities through three lenses:
- The power of achieving sustainability: Museums are strategic partners in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. As key actors in their local communities, they contribute to a wide variety of Goals, which include fostering short-circuit and social economy and disseminating scientific information on environmental challenges.
- The power of innovating on digitalization and accessibility: Museums have become innovative playing-grounds where new technologies can be developed and applied to everyday life. Digital innovation can make museums more accessible and engaging, helping audiences understand complex and nuanced concepts.
- The power of community building through education: Through its collections and programmes, museums thread a social fabric that is essential in community building. By upholding democratic values and providing life-long learning opportunities to all, they contribute to shaping an informed and engaged civil society.