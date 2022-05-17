Museums in Armenia to be free of charge on May 21

Museums in Armenia will join the pan-European Museum Night event on May 21.

International Museum Day has been celebrated since 1977 by the decision of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). The aim of the festival is to unite museums around the global challenges facing humanity, while at the same time raising public awareness of the potential role museums play in addressing those challenges.

This year the event will be held under the theme “The power of Museums.” On International Museum Day 2022, ICOM wants to explore the potential of museums to bring about positive change in their communities through three lenses: