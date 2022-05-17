Finland’s Parliament approves NATO membership bid

Finland’s legislature on Tuesday approved the country’s bid for NATO membership with 188 votes in favor and eight against, Parliament Speaker Matti Vanhanen said, Deutsche Welle reports.

The vote comes after a parliamentary debate, during which the Foreign Affairs Committee said that “failure to respond to Russia’s policies would lead to a narrowing of Finland’s foreign, security and defense policy,” it added.

The vote in Parliament was seen a formality, as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin had already announced that Finland would go ahead and that minimal opposition was expected.