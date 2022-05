Six Armenians to be represented in the Parliament of Lebanon

Six Armenians will be represented in the Parliament of Lebanon, Arevelk reports.

According to preliminary results, Hagop Pakradouni, Hakob Terzian, Paula Yagubian, Jean Talouzian, Jihat Pakradouni and George Poochihian have been elected to the Parliament.

Arevelk reminds that the results are preliminary and the names could still change.