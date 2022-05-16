Ryanair warns flight prices to Europe will rise this summer￼

Plane ticket prices will rise this summer due to high demand for European beach holidays, Ryanair has said.

Airline boss Michael O’Leary said he expects prices for flights to rise by a “high single-digit per cent,” the BBC reports.

He said the airline’s lower fares were currently driving an increase in passenger numbers, helping the company’s recovery from the pandemic.

He said he hoped the airline would return to “reasonable profitability” in its current financial year.

The firm reported annual losses of €355m on Monday, saying its recovery from Covid restrictions being lifted had been impacted by the Omicron variant and the war in Ukraine.