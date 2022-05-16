Roma’s medical staff hope to recover Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Conference League final

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s status for the Conference League final on May 25th is still questionable as the Armenian veteran continues to deal with an injury to the flexor muscle, reports Il Tempo.

The Italian newspaper reports that Roma’s medical staff will do the impossible in order to have Mkhitaryan at Mourinho’s disposal in Tirana.

Mkhitaryan has been out of action since May 5 following an injury sustained in Roma’s European draw with Leicester City.

The 33-year-old Armenian forward came off in the 57th minute of the Europa Conference League clash after suffering a muscle injury.