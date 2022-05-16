Pashinyan, Putin hold private talks at the Kremlin

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a private talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

“We regularly keep in contact on all issues of the bilateral agenda and on regional issues, however, there are always a lot of questions – this is obvious given the intensity of our dialogue,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the beginning o fthe meeting.

Putin noted that over the past year the two countries have seen a decent growth in trade, investments continue. “We continue to work actively together in the settlement of the Karabakh issue – already in a trilateral format, together with our partners from Azerbaijan,” he added.

“There are a lot of questions, I am glad to have the opportunity to meet with you both and talk about this entire complex,” Putin said.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, expressed gratitude for organizing the CSTO Jubilee Summit and for the traditionally warm reception.

“Of course, the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization are significant events, and I think we had a very meaningful conversation. It is very important that this conversation is aimed at the future, the further development of our organization,” Pashinyan said.

“Of course, less than a month has passed since my first official visit to the Russian Federation. We had a very meaningful conversation then, and as you rightly pointed out, our bilateral agenda is so rich that we can meet more often,” the Armenian PM said.

“In terms of the economy, I would like to note that after a certain decline in March, there is an intensification of bilateral economic ties. We see investment interest from Russian business that wants to invest in Armenia. And I know that you are encouraging Russian businessmen to invest in Armenia. I want to thank you for that,” Nikol Pashinyan added.

“Of course, I hope that today we will discuss issues related to regional security, stability, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as we mentioned in our joint statement, as well as the important role of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the Armenian PM said.