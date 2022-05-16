NATO begins its biggest-ever military exercises in Baltics

One of the biggest-ever NATO exercises in the Baltics is now under way in Baltics, the BBC reports.

Named “Hedgehog”, the drills involve 10 countries, including Finland and Sweden, which are expected to formally apply to join the alliance within days.

The exercises in Estonia, which will last until 3 June, were arranged before Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin has said Russia has no issue with Finland or Sweden, but a military expansion near its border would demand a reaction.

Sweden on Monday confirmed its intention to apply for Nato membership, joining Finland, which declared its position last week.

Nato has said the aim of the exercises is to “enhance the readiness and interoperability” of its forces.

Some 15,000 troops are involved in the exercise in Estonia, making it one of the largest military drills held in the country since 1991.

The exercise is taking place 64km rom Russia’s nearest military base. It is intended to simulate an attack from Russia on Estonia.