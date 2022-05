His Holiness Aram I to participate in the General Assembly of the Middle East Council of Churches

On Monday, May 16th, 2022, His Holiness Aram I departed to Cairo, at the invitation of His Holiness Pope Tawadros II and the Secretary General of the Middle East Council of Churches (MECC), to participate in the MECC General Assembly as a guest of honor and deliver his message.

A five-member delegation of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia will participate in the conference convened every four years.

Delegations of all churches of the Middle East will participate in the conference.