Covid mask rule partially eased for EU air travel

Face masks are no longer required for passengers flying to many EU destinations, but Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain are among countries keeping the mask rule, the BBC reports.

The EU’s easing from Monday is in line with changing Covid guidance on public transport across Europe.

France has lifted the face mask obligation on planes, trains and buses.

But Italy requires passengers to keep wearing the more protective FFP2 masks on public transport until 15 June.

In the 27-nation EU, the other countries that still require face masks on flights are: Portugal, Austria, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The EU-wide easing was announced last week by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), whose executive director Patrick Ky said “it is a relief to all of us that we are finally reaching a stage in the pandemic where we can start to relax the health safety measures”.