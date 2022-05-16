PoliticsTop

Armenian PM arrives in Moscow for working visit

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 16, 2022, 11:31
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Russian Federation on May 16 for a working visit.

Nikol Pashinyan will take part in a meeting of CSTO leaders in the Kremlin in Moscow.

