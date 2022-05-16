Home | All news | Politics | Armenian PM arrives in Moscow for working visit PoliticsTop Armenian PM arrives in Moscow for working visit Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 16, 2022, 11:31 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Russian Federation on May 16 for a working visit. Nikol Pashinyan will take part in a meeting of CSTO leaders in the Kremlin in Moscow. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 16, 2022, 11:31 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print