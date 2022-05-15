Finland formally confirms NATO membership bid

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has confirmed his country will formally apply for membership of the NATO military alliance, the BBC reports.

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she hopes the Finnish Parliament will confirm the decision to apply to join NATO in the next few days and says she hopes it will be based on a strong mandate.

Speaking alongside Finland’s president in Helsinki, she said they have both been in close contact with NATO member countries and NATO itself thanks them for the support they have received so far.

“In Finland we still have the parliamentary process ahead of us but I trust that the parliament will debate this historic decision with determination and responsibility,” she says.