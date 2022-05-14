PM Pashinyan received Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of Russia Alexei Kudrin

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation Alexei Kudrin.

The Prime Minister noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Armenian-Russian diplomatic relations, which is marked by active high-level bilateral reciprocal visits. According to Nikol Pashinyan, they promote close cooperation, strengthening of ties and exchange experience between the governments and other bodies. The Prime Minister added that the aim of the government is to make the activity of the public administration system more effective, highlighting the experience of Russia in that context, as well as the cooperation between the Audit Chamber of the Republic of Armenia and the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation.

Alexei Kudrin noted that they had fruitful discussions with their Armenian counterparts, which are important for applying new approaches to the activities. The Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation attached importance to the expansion of cooperation and refered to the activities and results of the structure headed by him.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on other issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan also received Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation Alexei Kudrin, during which the discussions on the development of cooperation continued.