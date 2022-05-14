CultureTopVideo

LIVE: Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 14, 2022, 22:59
1 minute read

Turin hosts the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Rosa Linn represents Armenia with the song SNAP.

Below is the running order of the 25 participants:

  1.  Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off
  2.  Romania: WRS – Llámame
  3.  Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade
  4.  Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel
  5.  Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry
  6.  France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn
  7.  Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana
  8.  Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap
  9.  Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi
  10.  Spain: Chanel – SloMo
  11.  Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte
  12.  Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
  13.  Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars
  14.  Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai
  15.  Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
  16.  Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
  17.  Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
  18.  Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól
  19.  Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul
  20.  Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
  21.  Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
  22.  United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN
  23.  Poland: Ochman – River
  24.  Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
  25.  Estonia: Stefan – Hope
Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 14, 2022, 22:59
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button