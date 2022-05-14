LIVE: Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Turin hosts the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022.
Rosa Linn represents Armenia with the song SNAP.
Below is the running order of the 25 participants:
- Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off
- Romania: WRS – Llámame
- Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade
- Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel
- Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry
- France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn
- Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana
- Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap
- Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi
- Spain: Chanel – SloMo
- Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte
- Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
- Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars
- Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai
- Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
- Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
- Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
- Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól
- Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul
- Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
- Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
- United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN
- Poland: Ochman – River
- Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
- Estonia: Stefan – Hope