Henrikh Mkhitaryan still questionable for Conference League final

Roma are counting down the days to May 25th when they will step on the pitch in Tirana to face off with Feyenoord for the first edition of the Conference League trophy.

However, the Giallorossi remain puzzled as to whether they will be able to rely on Henrikh Mkhitaryan who exited the first leg of the semifinal with Leicester City due to an injury to the flexor muscle, RomaPress reports.

The Armenian attacker is still recovering with the initial prognosis being of 15-20 days out of action.

Mkhitaryan will miss both today’s match with Venezia as well as Roma’s last league engagement vs Torino on May 20th.

His objective is to at least receive a call-up for the big night in Tirana.

For the moment, however, his status remains questionable and José Mourinho does not intend to rush him back.