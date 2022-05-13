Multifunctional business complex with unique architectural solutions to be built in Yerevan

A multifunctional business complex with unique architectural solutions will be built in Yerevan․ The government today okayed the project approved by Suren and Hasmik Pahlevanyan.

The investors are planning to implement a $10-million project in Dzoragyugh ethnographic district of Kentron administrative district.

A multifunctional business complex with unique architectural solutions meeting international standards is expected to be built.

It will include both residential and business areas as well as a hall for special cultural events. An agreement has already been reached with the Sergei Parajanov House-Museum on the display of certain items.

The building will have a three-storey car park with a state-of-the-art architectural solution. The project will include the improvement of the surrounding areas and can serve a good start for the formation and further development of the architectural environment of Hrazdan gorge. The construction will take 2-3 years, as a result of which 150-200 new jobs will be created.