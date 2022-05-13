Japan bans exports of hi-tech goods to Russia

Japan has banned the exports of high-tech goods – such as quantum computers, 3D printers and electron microscopes – to Russia, the country’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

The list of the goods, banned for the exports to Russia, includes oil refining equipment, quantum computers and their components, electron microscopes, atomic force microscopes, 3D printers and their consumables, equipment for the production of organic light-emitting diodes, equipment for the production of microelectromechanical circuits, equipment for the production of high-efficiency solar cells for hydrogen fuel and renewable energy, vacuum pumps, refrigeration equipment designed for extremely low temperatures, materials that make it difficult to detect electromagnetic waves, and other equipment.

Japan joined the sanctions campaign against Russia after the latter launched the military operation in Ukraine on February 24.